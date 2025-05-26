© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents Welcome Russian Troops in Donetsk Village
Ukrainian military channel DeepState published footage from the village of Zarya in Donetsk region, showing Russian soldiers entering and being embraced by local residents.
Zarya lies south of Konstantinovka, in a sector between Toretsk and Pokrovsk where Russian forces are currently advancing.