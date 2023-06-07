A Rebellion Is Brewing

There Is A Lot Of Division Going On

* You can’t have communism without (a) the kids and (b) division.

* The left is losing key targeted constituencies, but they cannot stop.

* Don’t let up.

* We are in an existential cultural crisis and now the heat is on — and the left is panicking.

* Leftists can never show weakness.

* This fight is coming to everyone’s door.

* Division was always the point.

* The best way to divide kids from their parents is to confuse them; and sex is the perfect tool.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 7 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2snwms-they-arent-protecting-biden-theyre-protecting-obama-ep.-2026-06072023.html

