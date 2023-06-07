A Rebellion Is Brewing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There Is A Lot Of Division Going On
* You can’t have communism without (a) the kids and (b) division.
* The left is losing key targeted constituencies, but they cannot stop.
* Don’t let up.
* We are in an existential cultural crisis and now the heat is on — and the left is panicking.
* Leftists can never show weakness.
* This fight is coming to everyone’s door.
* Division was always the point.
* The best way to divide kids from their parents is to confuse them; and sex is the perfect tool.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 7 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2snwms-they-arent-protecting-biden-theyre-protecting-obama-ep.-2026-06072023.html