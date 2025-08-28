Psychiatric drugs ‘black box warnings of suicidal & HOMICIDAL ideation’ - RFK, Jr, Texas Gov Abbott

Psychiatric drugs have ‘black box warnings…that warn of suicidal and HOMICIDAL ideation’

US always had guns, but only had mass shootings since it became ‘most OVER-MEDICATED nation in the world’, RFK points out,

Here's why RFK, Jr. was in Texas, if you want to know more:

Governor Abbott, Secretary Kennedy Hold Rural Healthcare Roundtable (lol, Rectangle ; ) , Press Conference

Partial from link: “Governor Abbott, thank you for your dedication to rural health care providers in Texas,” said Secretary Kennedy. “And thank you, President Trump, for your brilliant One Big Beautiful Bill and its Rural Health Transformation provision, which delivers $50 billion in rural health support across the United States. We will strengthen and expand rural health like never before. That is my promise to rural communities, my promise to Texas, and my promise to the American people.”

https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-secretary-kennedy-hold-rural-healthcare-roundtable-press-conference