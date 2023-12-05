Whitney Webb on Redacted(Best investigative journalist in the world?)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whitney Webb interview on Redacted with Clayton Morris. Discussion focuses on possible future false flag cyber attacks being used as an excuse to start war with Iran, blame America's financial collapse, and increase surveillance of everyone's online activities (patriot 2.0 act for the internet)