Ukrainian drone reconnaissance commander Madyar escaped from Artemovsk (Bakhmut) – Ukrainian Armed Forces are probably preparing to surrender the city

While PMC "Wagner" is already filming happy videos from the center of Artemovsk, the odious Ukrainian "military blogger" Madyar hastily retreated from there. According to him, the unit will be redeployed at the most “critical” moment for the city. He did not comment on the decision of the command.

Earlier, Madyar asked the command to withdraw the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the city and surrender it due to heavy losses. By the way, the Ukrainian militants themselves are trying to escape from Artemovsk as soon as possible because of their deplorable situation. Most likely, Kiev will soon announce through gritted teeth the decision to surrender the city.