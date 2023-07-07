BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UFO Endgame To Disclosure - Dr. Steven Greer
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
154 views • 07/07/2023

Now that the Department of Defense acknowledges that the UFO phenomenon is real, what does that really tell us? From award winning Documentary Filmmakers Blake and Brent Cousins who brought you Countdown To Disclosure and Above Top Secret now bring you the latest shocking film ENDAGME and travel across America to speak with the Top experts in regards to the sosmic cover-up to reveal the secret technology that can change the world. Dr. Steven Greer comes forward with explosive information about the deadly game of suppressed technology that could eliminate the need for fossil fuels and save our planet from Ultimate destruction. Have you wondered if we are alone in the universe, is there technology that would rid our world of fossil fuels. With the advent of extensive UFO disclosure and growing transparency within our understanding of extraterrestrial technology on the horizon, through curiosity and necessity, one must question- How will this global revelation change our world? Is an Alien False Flag Event just around the corner? All these questions will be discussed in the new groundbreaking documentary.

Keywords
ufoenddisclosuregame
