National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles tonight - Tom Homan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. "Border Czar" Tom Homan, Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations at the White House, says the National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles tonight.
The White House confirmed that 2,000 National Guardsmen will be deployed to Los Angeles.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2025/06/statement-from-the-white-house-d320/