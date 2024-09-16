Justin Rose - Algonac Church of Christ

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





On this episode Pastor John Highstreet speaks with Justin Rose from Algonac Church of Christ about being an artist.





To view Justin Rose's work visit his website: https://rcidesignfactory.com/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/