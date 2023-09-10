Azerbaijan-Armenia are deploying war machines to the border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tensions are increasing where Azerbaijan and Armenia are deploying war machines to each other's borders and looks like unusual. Armenia is well prepared to choose a hostile path towards Azerbaijan under US influence. Azerbaijani Armed Forces deployed the S-300PMU2 air defense system, while the Armenian Army delivered the 9K33 OSA air defense system.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY