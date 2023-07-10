© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
July 8, 2023
"I have set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall serve as a sign of a covenant between Me and the earth." – Genesis 9:13
**********************************************
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/irf
**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/v75
**********************************************
Signup to receive Seeds of Revelation and other emails from Rabbi in your Inbox: https://djj.show/StayConnected
*****************************************************************
A Sign of God’s Glory Revealed/Reclaimed
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0En2sOwS76s