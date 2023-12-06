6/12/23 FREEDOM is OBEDIENCE to GOD! Jonah & Revival w/Pastor Jeff - #youarefreetv

6/12/23: As REVIVAL sweeps the USA and the world, Pastor Jeff relates the lessons of Jonah and what is means to embrace God's plan for us as Instruments of his Good Works! Plus, HB 2002B is being fought by 13 Republicans preventing a quorum in the Oregon Senate- pray for them! Countrywide, Pastors are embracing the legacy of the Black Robe Regiment!

Synopsis of the story of Jonah:

HB2002B:

The background of Pastors and Republican Senators fighting HB2002B in Oregon:

History of the Black Robe Regiment and Rev. Jonas Clark in the battle in Lexington of the Shot Heard Round the World:

Documentary on youths de-transitioning after suffering irreparable medical/health mutilation and harm: No Turning Back! Please Share!

