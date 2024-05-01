BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ivermectin + Q&A- May 1st, 2024
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
216 views • 12 months ago

Dr.TomCowan

In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discusses ivermectin.

Please check out Dr. Samantha Bailey's recent video on ivermectin: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/covid-19/the-ivermectin-games/


He also answers some questions that were previously submitted to us by our listeners.


Topics include:

1. What have you seen work for poison Ivy elimination/treatment/comfort?

2. Tom, in your fantastic book "Cancer and the New Biology of Water" you mention Louis Kervran, who, among others, showed that, in living beings, (cosmic background) radiation is sufficient to change elements into other elements. Your idea that a dome with an antenna, and pillars in water, in a cell, or in the Taj Mahal, are a receiver of energy, aligns with these findings. Are we here at the source of the secret of life?

3. How do the medical schools push the virus lies?

4. Could you speak to the cause of meningitis? Diagnosed as “Meningitis of unknown origin.” Especially when there is no known exposure to toxins, we practice good EMF & blue light hygiene, use no chemicals in the home, structure all of our water, eat organic, and sleep well.

5. Tom, what is your view on obscure disorders such as PKU (Phenylketonuria)? Given the so-called diagnosis is around birth or shortly thereafter, what is the likely root cause?

6. What “vitamins” aren’t actually vitamins and are toxic? Thanks for introducing me to all viruses are fake.

7. We know that the PCR test does not test for viruses. But what about antibody and antigen tests?


Show less

Keywords
vaccinechemicaldrugdiscusseswebinarcoviddr cowanivermectindr tom cowandr samantha baileyanti inflammation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy