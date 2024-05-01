Ivermectin + Q&A- May 1st, 2024

Dr.TomCowan

In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discusses ivermectin.

Please check out Dr. Samantha Bailey's recent video on ivermectin: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/covid-19/the-ivermectin-games/





He also answers some questions that were previously submitted to us by our listeners.





Topics include:

1. What have you seen work for poison Ivy elimination/treatment/comfort?

2. Tom, in your fantastic book "Cancer and the New Biology of Water" you mention Louis Kervran, who, among others, showed that, in living beings, (cosmic background) radiation is sufficient to change elements into other elements. Your idea that a dome with an antenna, and pillars in water, in a cell, or in the Taj Mahal, are a receiver of energy, aligns with these findings. Are we here at the source of the secret of life?

3. How do the medical schools push the virus lies?

4. Could you speak to the cause of meningitis? Diagnosed as “Meningitis of unknown origin.” Especially when there is no known exposure to toxins, we practice good EMF & blue light hygiene, use no chemicals in the home, structure all of our water, eat organic, and sleep well.

5. Tom, what is your view on obscure disorders such as PKU (Phenylketonuria)? Given the so-called diagnosis is around birth or shortly thereafter, what is the likely root cause?

6. What “vitamins” aren’t actually vitamins and are toxic? Thanks for introducing me to all viruses are fake.

7. We know that the PCR test does not test for viruses. But what about antibody and antigen tests?





