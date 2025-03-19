BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JFK FILES RELEASED 🗃 WHAT'S INSIDE❓ [LIVENOW FROM FOX]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 months ago

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection


On This Page Response to Executive Order 14176 Previous Releases What is Currently Available Online FAQs and Additional Resources Transcription Mission


https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk


Thousands of pages of files related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy were released Tuesday afternoon.


Kennedy's assassination in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963 has been a point of fascination for historians and conspiracy theorists over the years.


The release of the documents comes after President Trump signed an executive order calling for their release in the early days of his second term.


Some of the documents include information about Lee Harvey Oswald's travels to Finland and other places prior to the assassination. One of the documents features an assessment from a former KGB agent, who said they did not believe Oswald was ever controlled by the Russian agency after reviewing volumes of files. Other documents include follow-ups to requests for information to remain classified in the past.


The files have been prepared by a team underneath U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.


Presidential historian James Robenalt joins LiveNOW's Austin Westfall to discuss.


Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! https://www.youtube.com/livenowfox?sub_confirmation=1

Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: https://www.livenowfox.com/

Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/livenowfox


Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ1wD9c19K8&pp=ygUSamZrIGZpbGVzIHJlbGVhc2Vk


https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/500851543


Nearly all our politicians and judges are involved in the trafficking, this is why there is no justice.


We, the People, must tap into our power and authority, and assemble. Re-establish the Petit Jury at county level, Grand Jury at state.


We hold them accountable.


http://www.americancivicseducation.org

http://www.WisconsindeJure.org

Keywords
we the peoplejfk fileshidden knowledgemulti pronged offensivelive now at fox news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy