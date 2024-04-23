Quo Vadis





Apr 24, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 23, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 23:





Dear children, I am the Mother of Jesus and your Mother.





I have come from Heaven to offer you My Love and to conduct you to the One who is your Great Friend.





Remember the Wonders of God that have taken place on this land and open your hearts to the Action of the Lord who calls you to live and bear witness to your faith.





You are walking towards a future of great spiritual darkness.





The great war between the brave soldiers in cassocks will spread throughout the world.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





You who love the truth, do not throw away the Treasures of God.





I ask you to be part of the little flock that will contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





The great spiritual war will cause death in many of My poor children.





Do not forget:





Through the blurred mirror you cannot find the truth.





Announce the truth of My Jesus, even if you are persecuted and thrown out.





Do not forget the great lessons of the past.





In them you will find the full truth of God.





I want to help you, but it depends on you what I want to do in your favour.





Be attentive!





Do not allow your freedom to enslave you.





Pray.





When ye are away from prayer, you become a target for the enemy of God.





Onward without fear!





Tell everyone that in God there is no half-truth.





On this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary rain of grace.





Courage!





Whoever is with the Lord and in the truth will win!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on December 16th, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not allow the devil to steal your peace and to keep you from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Bend your knees in prayer. You are heading for a painful future.





A great war is coming, and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Brave soldiers in cassocks will fight for the one, true Church of my Jesus, and the pain will be great for those devoted to me.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Seek strength in sincere prayer, in Confession, and in the Eucharist.





Those who listen to my appeals will experience great victory.





Onward without fear! I love you and will always be with you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKo25HsLAE0