(5/7/25)The AI’s Great Merger As We Transition Towards The Bio Convergence/ The True Power Of God Defying Physics

A walkthrough of the apparent plan being laid out when one has become more of an observer than an emotional reactor. Describing what the plans appear to be be currently as this financial crisis continues. Also we get into the fact that God is not bound by the parameters of creation but is able to bend the governing laws of physics defying logic.