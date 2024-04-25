Israel, German Tanks & Communists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 25, 2024
Today we take a look at Hal Turner’s opinion on the sacrifice of the Red Heifers. We also see that Russian Missiles hit one of the most advanced missile defense systems and that German Leopard tanks were taken by the Russians. Finally, we see that German Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov says we are on the verge of Nuclear War.
00:00 - Intro
01:57 - Barbaric Savagery
04:20 - German Tanks Taken
12:01 - Nuclear War
23:10 - Russia’s Foreign Ministry Video
23:58 - Joseph’s Kitchen
26:21 - Stan’s Books
