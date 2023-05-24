It's Working: Target Back Down after Backlash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 23, 2023 - The internet has been riddled the past week with images and footage of the new “Pride” area in Target. Conservatives pushed back--and it's working. We've got to keep it up, and focus on what's happening to baseball, girls' sports, and the classroom.
Thanks for watching and praying!