American Protests are Paid 200 Bucks and also receive a Brick !
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
64 views • 3 months ago

1. Ongoing Riots and Media Narrative in the U.S. Mike comments on isolated riots happening in specific U.S. cities like Los Angeles. He criticizes the media for amplifying these events disproportionately, comparing their coverage to “stormtroopers entering Poland” — suggesting the media exaggerates unrest to push certain agendas. 🔹 2. Immigration and Deportation — Personal Experience & Policy Mike shares his personal struggle trying to legally immigrate to the United States, detailing how expensive and difficult the process was — including needing $32,000, sponsorship, background checks, and still being denied. From this, he contrasts legal versus illegal immigration, reiterating the phrase: “If you’re illegal, you’re illegal.” 🔹 3. Paid Protesters and Alleged Soros Involvement He discusses allegations that protesters are being paid (calling them "$200 boys"), allegedly funded by George Soros-backed NGOs. He claims these paid protesters are being sent to escalate violence with Molotov cocktails and bricks, pushing a broader theory that protests are manipulated and orchestrated. 🔹 4. Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans Mike explains that Trump plans to deport violent, non-citizen rioters, and that it’s within a legal framework since committing crimes may void certain constitutional protections. He supports the move and believes it mirrors Canada’s past deportations of Portuguese families — despite those immigrants being on legal paths to citizenship. 🔹 5. Historical Parallel: Canada’s Deportation of Portuguese Families He draws a strong comparison between current U.S. policy and Canadian actions in 2006–2008, where Portuguese families — many with children born in Canada — were deported despite having legal immigration processes underway. He sees media hypocrisy in how Trump’s actions are portrayed compared to Canada’s own history. 🔹 6. Criticism of Modern Immigration Policies Finally, he critiques how modern immigration favors “high-skilled” workers, which he feels has failed, as those immigrants don't contribute practically (e.g., "can't fix a roof leak"). He argues that manual laborers like the Portuguese were unfairly removed, while newer migrants get white-collar jobs at banks and airports, pushing locals out of those roles. 🔻 In Summary: Mike is talking about how the media overplays riots in the U.S. while ignoring the real agenda behind them — namely, manufactured unrest funded by globalist NGOs. He supports legal immigration and mass deportation of illegal rioters, drawing on his own failed legal immigration attempt and Canada’s history of deporting Portuguese families as justification. He frames it all within a broader anti-globalist, pro-sovereignty, and anti-media manipulation viewpoint.

Keywords
american sovereigntymigrant crimetrump national guardgeorge soros riotscanada deported portugueseimmigration double standardpath to citizenshipprotest chaosmolotov brickslapd vs icedowntown la unrestprotesting iceriot funding exposed
