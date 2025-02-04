Trumps Issue with the Mexican Cartel , Thank Obama , Fast and Furious

The Cartel Conundrum & U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico Mike Martins here—once again, we find ourselves retracing what we’ve been saying for years. But this time, it’s a big one. The U.S. government is now openly discussing military intervention in Mexico, with the Trump administration considering deploying U.S. Special Operations Forces to combat drug cartels. This has sparked intense debate among policymakers and experts. But let’s take a step back and ask—why now? What’s really behind this push? Follow the Money: A Pattern of Distraction & Corruption We always say, “Follow the money.” This reminds me of how they pushed absurd social policies—like putting women’s hygiene products in men’s bathrooms. Why? It wasn’t about social justice; it was about funding, subsidies, and laundering money through politically backed initiatives. The same logic applies here. Now, let’s apply that same principle to this so-called cartel crisis. Why is military intervention suddenly on the table? Fast and Furious: The Forgotten Scandal Let’s connect the dots. This goes all the way back to Operation Fast and Furious, a covert gun-running scandal under the Obama administration. We covered this back on my first YouTube channel in 2011—probably one of the reasons that channel got shut down. What was Fast and Furious? A U.S. government program that secretly funneled thousands of firearms across the international border, directly into the hands of Mexican cartels. The idea was supposedly to track the weapons and dismantle criminal networks, but in reality, it armed the cartels to the teeth. Now, think about this: The same government that armed the cartels is now considering military action to “fight” them. Do you see the game being played? This isn’t about stopping crime—it’s about controlling the narrative, cleaning up a mess they created, and justifying future military action. Why Didn’t the Media Dig Deeper? Ask yourself—why wasn’t Fast and Furious investigated with the same intensity as Watergate? Why didn’t an army of reporters, all trying to be the next Woodward and Bernstein, dig into this scandal? Because it exposed something they weren’t supposed to touch. We covered this for you guys years ago. We warned you about how Obama was arming the cartels and that this would lead to a major crisis down the line. And now, here we are—the U.S. government, after creating a heavily militarized cartel force, is suddenly claiming that military intervention is the only solution. Everything is Connected This is like playing a game of POG or digital tennis—back and forth, back and forth. But the real takeaway here is how all these events are tied together. Nothing happens in isolation. The U.S. arms the cartels. The cartels grow stronger. The U.S. then uses the cartel problem to justify military action. It’s all one giant loop—a conundrum created by the very people now claiming they need to solve it. And that’s what they don’t want you to see. This is huge, folks. HUGE. cartel conundrum, US military intervention, Mexico crisis, Fast and Furious scandal, Obama gun running, Trump administration, drug cartels, US Special Forces, follow the money, government corruption, media cover-up, Watergate 2.0, cartel warfare, political deception, military industrial complex, US-Mexico border, arms trafficking, deep state operations, globalist agenda, cartel funding, news censorship, controlled narrative, false flag operations, geopolitical strategy, hidden agendas, war profiteering, investigative journalism, alternative media, mainstream media lies, political scandals, black ops, intelligence agencies