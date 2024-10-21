Mike Adams Sermon 084 - Daniel Ch 12 - ETERNAL LIFE is only achieved through God, not technology or machines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Introduction to the Sermon and Church (0:00)
- The Afterlife and Transhumanism (0:37)
- Daniel Chapter 12: The Time of Trouble (1:46)
- Everlasting Life and Shining Like Stars (3:19)
- Second Corinthians and the Earthly Tent (6:16)
- Judgment and Reconciliation (8:12)
- The Time of the End and the Wicked (16:48)
- The Wise Understand and the Rapture (27:31)
- The Simulation and the Afterlife (28:51)
- Conclusion and Call to Faith (35:05)
