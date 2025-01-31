© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 31st January 2025
Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
00:23 Plane Crash Tragedy: Did Understaffing and DEI Hiring Policies Contributed to the Disaster?
07:30 The Syria Chemical Weapons Narrative: From Homs 2012 to Tulsi Gabbard’s Comments on the Deep State and U.S. Intelligence
16:47 Operation Warp Speed 2.0: RFK Jr. Throws Children’s Health Defense Under the Bus
23:02 Trumps Off With a Bang: Withdrawing from WHO, Rolling Back DEI and Ending Radical Indoctrination
33:50 UK Column Is Member-Funded—Your Support Matters, Please Share
36:54 EU-Jordan Partnership: A Multi-Billion-Euro Deal for Stability and Cooperation – Is Regime Change on the Horizon?
40:43 Culture Wars and Silence on Sovereignty: We Need to Talk About the Nord Stream Attack
56:47 Eagle Forum and UN-Natural Fires: Eyes on LA and California’s Blazing Crisis