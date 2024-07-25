© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was the failed assassination a miraculous "divine intervention" to save Trump or something else?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
915 views • 9 months ago
Bombshell video emerges of police/SS rooftop conversation next to Crooks's body | Crooks flew a drone over the rally |Kamala Harris receives enough delegate support to secure nomination | BLM blasts Democrats as "hypocrite party" for installing Harris in viral post | MSM denies Kamala Harris was ever the "Border Czar" |NIH lies with statistics to stir up fear | Doocy grills KJP over Biden decline coverup | John Deere abandons woke DEI policies after conservative backlash | ICJ order Israel to end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory | US doctor details how IDF snipers target Palestinian children | Ukraine lies about Russian drone strike on Romania
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:f4600dfb17fe138b
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:f4600dfb17fe138b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.