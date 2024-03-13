Don't Look Up! - Airline Pilot Exposes Truth about Chemtrails

In this interview we chat with an experiences airline pilot regarding the truth about chemtrails. Due to the nature of this interview, the pilot wishes to remain anonymous, and therefore his identity has been hidden.

This interview blows open any notion that chemtrails is a conspiracy. The question is how many airline pilots know they are spraying poison into our skies?

Find out in the interview.

Mirrored - Drake Michigan

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/