After Her Release from Hamas - Yuhavid Lifshater, the Israeli Captive who was Freed Yesterday, stated this to Israeli Media
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
621 views • 10/24/2023

After her release, Yuhavid Lifshater, the Israeli captive who was freed yesterday, stated to Israeli media:

💬 "Forces entered our homes and abducted people. There was no distinction between the young and the elderly. It was very painful. After the captivity, medical care came to ensure our health and provided necessary medications."

"We asked them not to discuss political matters with us, but overall, they treated us very friendly. Hamas dealt with us kindly and met all our needs. Our food was no different from theirs; we ate the same food they did. The Israeli army left us alone and did not take the matter seriously."

In response to a question about why they shook hands with a Qassam fighter upon their release, he mentioned that it was because they had been kind to them and fulfilled all their needs.

🐻 Of course, the Israeli social media is already wondering why they even let her be interviewed...

Adding what happened after:

Yocheved Lifshitz, released from Hamas captivity, was accused of harming the interests of Israel - Haaretz reports.

According to the publication, Israeli officials were outraged by her words that the Palestinians treated the hostages well and provided medical care. One source said: Lifshitz and her family should make it clear that “messages in this spirit serve the enemy.”

Let us recall that on October 23, Hamas released two Israeli women from captivity. Their husbands are believed to remain in the Gaza Strip.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
