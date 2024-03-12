Cycles of 12,000 and 24,000 Years Leading To Cataclysms on Earth | James Gentry

Today with us James Gentry, artist, actor, and activist. He will be giving his genuine feedback after watching the public online forum "Global Crisis. The Responsibility," broadcasted on December 2, 2023. Jameson will share his insights on the real threats our world is facing as we approach a 12,000-year climate cycle by the end of 2024. He'll delve into the idea of responsibility, stressing that it's a collective duty and action is necessary. Jameson is surprised to learn that such crucial information is overlooked by many and hasn't yet penetrated mainstream media. Therefore, it's up to us to raise our voices and spread this vital information. The increasing frequency of natural disasters — floods, tornadoes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and extraordinary weather events — has become a daily reality. These climatic events are escalating rapidly – exponentially, with no signs of slowing down. Together, we can generate a strong public demand to be heard by those in power to unite the best scientists to work to find a solution to secure a hopeful future for everyone, united in the common objective of survival. We urgently need the best scientists to collaborate immediately to achieve the crucial goal of preserving human life on our planet.

