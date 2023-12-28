Create New Account
Owen Shroyer: “Once You’re In Their Custody, You Have No Rights”
The Resistance 1776
Published 2 months ago

THE SANTILLI REPORT

LIVE FROM AMERICA

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 27, 2023

EPISODE #3879 4PM


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Owen Shroyer, J6 Free Speech Political Prisoner & Host of Infowars WarRoom


WEBSITE:

• Infowars.com

• Banned.Video

• OwenShroyer.Store


SOCIAL MEDIA:

• Twitter/X: @OwenShroyer1776

• Rumble: http://rumble.com/owen


