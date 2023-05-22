David Carrico & Traci Vinet - FOJC Radio - Excerpt From Priests of the Feathered Serpent - 5-14-2023

***Originally aired 5-14-2023 on FOJC Radio YouTube: Underground Churchhttps://youtube.com/live/Su1sOMnpzhE?feature=share





Priests of the Feathered Serpent: We'll peer into ancient knowledge and see how it compares to the rituals used by the priests today. Was the third eye, pineal gland, in use during ancient time? We'll see how some of the biggest religious institutions are still using this ancient mysticism and sorcery as they lead their flocks into deception. Were the elongated skulls of Peru and other cultures more than just forced head binding? Come along as we weave together the tapestry of our true history!





If you'd like to subscribe to Sister Traci, her YouTube is:

https://www.youtube.com/ @hewalkswithuseverywhere





For love gifts toward FOJC Radio ministry, please visit https://www.fojcradio.com/love-gifts/





To offer love gifts for sister Traci, please send directly to her through her Venmo account https://www.venmo.com/u/Traci-Vinet or ko-fi @ https://ko-fi.com/hewalkswithuseveryw...

You may write to Traci at:

Traci Vinet

HeWalksWithUs Everywhere

PO Box 83

Tell City, Indiana 47586





The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.





FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "





Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "





RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are on Air LIVE ** for Remnant Gathering

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.





• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC





/ @undergroundchurc...

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ov...

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube.





/ @jimivision

• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple...

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo...





To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.





“NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-re...





CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]



