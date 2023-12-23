Collective Thinking for Planetary Mgmt., Disclosure Will Change Everything, Apocalyptic Vision

Jeff Selver starts off sharing more of his profound insights about how we are already part of the federation of planets since WW II. People just don't know it yet. Some governments have known since at least the early 1950s. Why would they go to so much trouble for so long if they're just lying to us? Look how humanity is so violent. Why wouldn't the federation of planets get involved and intervene?

At 6:50 Jeff talks about the religious beliefs of the Pentagon people- they think that UFOs and aliens are demons.





At 10:00 Jeff says true disclosure will change everything. People think the government will tell them the truth, then they will go back to their jobs and their lives but no! This will change EVERYTHING.





Since the 1600s the aliens have been here trying to better guide humanity.





At 16:00 Jeff talks for 10 minutes about the apocalyptic prediction that the greys have given him about remaking this world with massive waves going across much of the planet's surface, resulting with kinder more spiritual people populating the world.





