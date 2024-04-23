Mel Gibson: Hollywood Pedos Using Diddy To Cover-Up 'Horrific' Crimes of Satanic Cabal

The People's Voice





Sean “Diddy” Combs is just the tip of an enormous, rotten iceberg of pedophiles and sex offenders operating in the Hollywood entertainment system, according to Mel Gibson who warns that despite the lurid revelations about Diddy and his crew, we have not seen anything yet.





According to Gibson, these people are “unspeakably evil” and mainstream media is covering up their worst excesses out of fear that the public will rise up against them if they understand the role that pedophilia and Satanic ritual sacrifices play in the occult religion that the VIP elites subscribe to.





As whistleblowers who exposed Diddy’s crimes start dying, it’s worth paying attention to every word Mel Gibson is saying.





