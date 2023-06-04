4/06/2023 -- Potential very large earthquake possible next 7-10 days -- M8+ West Pacific

Spinning Plasma Ball Experimenthttps://youtu.be/Wis_HEa3X84





April 6, 2023

There is a potential of a very large earthquake to develop in the West Pacific this week (7-10 days from today April 6, 2023) going above M7.9 into the M8 range, as well as two new locations to be on watch for M7.0 range activity (which is large in its own right).....

The locations in question are :

Mideast Iran -- up to M7.0 incoming

Coast of Chile -- up to M7.0 incoming

Vanuatu / Solomon Islands / PNG -- up to M8.0 incoming *possible

Additionally we have warnings going for M6.5 level to strike near Anchroage Alaska, and Coast of Japan Tokyo.

United States now on watch for M5.0 range (possibly just upper M4) in the Los Angeles basin (downtown LA basically).

East coast USA already started to move exactly in New York state, but we are looking for M4.0 level in Delaware, so I don't think this NY quake is the quake we're looking for, still several more days to go on the East Coast USA watch.





