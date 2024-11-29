Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet XI Series Finale!This is the last tablet guys, 11 tablets. There are 12, but it's pretty short and doesn't relate to the rest too much. It talks about Enki and the Underworld.At first, sometimes I appear stumped and seem clueless as to how I'm gonna put everything together. I used Orochimaru as Utanapishtim because Orochimaru also seeks immortality, so he was prefect for the role. He stole that body.These 4700 year old tales is what inspires just about all popular culture. The bible plagiarized it which is why they share similar words and situations. Grandma's story is also inspired by these tales. Utanapisthim makes a deal with Gilgamesh that if he stays awake, he will be able to conquer death but fails to do so. In the Legend of Zelda:Majora's Mask, if you try to listen to the whole story, you'll fall asleep which is why you need the ALL NIGHT MASK in order to stay awake. The sea snakes is also inspired by that. The Zora eggs get stolen by pirates and guarded by snakes. The iron boots are inspired by the stones on Gilgamesh's feet.The further I was working, ideas came like an avalanche. Just as doubt began to creep, in reality, I had an abundance of options. In my life, I've always had abundance, whether it be job opportunities, relationships, ideas, money, ect..Eye AM abundance. Abundance came over the mountain. It is attracted to me like a magnet.If you've seen this whole series without missing an episode, thank you so much for watching, it means alot to me. I felt just like GIlgamesh and Enkidu(RIP) going on an adventure doing these videos which was a good challenge for me becoming a teacher and teachers others who know nothing about this tale. We are visual creatures and learn best with words, images, and music. There is always a fun way to learn something and what better than with things you already like? maybe you dont like these shows, but it's better than a plain bowl of oatmeal.Till next time. Thank you again :)