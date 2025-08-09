BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel has Trump & US govt captive via Epstein blackmail – ex-Israeli intel officer Ari Ben-Menashe
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
694 followers
42 views • 1 month ago

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer who alleges Jeffrey Epstein was an asset of Israel’s Mossad. He discusses why he believes the US is trapped by Israel to do nothing about the Gaza genocide, Epstein’s blackmailing of Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton to stop an agreement with Yasser Arafat for a two-state solution, how a number of US presidents had been blackmailed by Israel using Epstein, how Rupert Murdoch’s first newspaper was funded for him by Israel, Donald Trump wanting to bring peace to the Middle East but being held back by Israel via blackmail over Epstein, the brainwashing of Israelis during the Gaza genocide, the bombing of his house in Canada in 2012, how the UK got most of its military technology from Israel, Israel committing harakiri on itself over the Gaza genocide, why Trump must end the Gaza genocide despite the blackmail, and much more.


FOLLOW Going Underground https://x.com/GUnderground_TV


FOLLOW Afshin Rattansi https://x.com/AfshinRattansi


SUBSCRIBE on Telegram: https://t.co/xDEHJ0c6WW


FOLLOW on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GoingUnderground


Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.

If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.

Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.

Please share this information with everyone you know.

Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/

bill clintonisraeldonald trumppalestinegenocidemossadgazajeffrey epsteinrupert murdochblackmailepstein filesehud barakari ben-menashe
