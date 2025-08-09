Israel has Trump & US govt captive via Epstein blackmail – ex-Israeli intel officer Ari Ben-Menashe

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer who alleges Jeffrey Epstein was an asset of Israel’s Mossad. He discusses why he believes the US is trapped by Israel to do nothing about the Gaza genocide, Epstein’s blackmailing of Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton to stop an agreement with Yasser Arafat for a two-state solution, how a number of US presidents had been blackmailed by Israel using Epstein, how Rupert Murdoch’s first newspaper was funded for him by Israel, Donald Trump wanting to bring peace to the Middle East but being held back by Israel via blackmail over Epstein, the brainwashing of Israelis during the Gaza genocide, the bombing of his house in Canada in 2012, how the UK got most of its military technology from Israel, Israel committing harakiri on itself over the Gaza genocide, why Trump must end the Gaza genocide despite the blackmail, and much more.





