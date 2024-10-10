Naming Names and Connecting Dots in the Globalist Agenda

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/naming-names/





So, you want someone to name names, cite documents and expose the facts about the decades-long globalist takeover? Then, you've come to the right place. Join James for this week's edition of The Corbett Report where he breaks down Dr. Meryl Nass' presentation to the International Crisis Summit in Tokyo and provides context and further reading about the cadre of elitists who are attempting to take control of the planet and its resources.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.





CSID: 5ea168f3db4e3be8





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co