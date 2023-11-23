Norman Finkelstein exposes israeli lies...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is over 10 years old and Israel keeps hoodwinking the entire
world. The zionist state of Israel continues the same lies over and
over. Norman Finkelstein exposes the lies of Israel, and references the
Goldstone Report, which covered the war crimes of Israel. The report,
released on September 15, 2009, found evidence that both Israel and
Hamas committed war crimes, though the bulk of the report was highly
critical of Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Following publication of the report, Goldstone became the target of
sustained personal and political attacks. December 23, 2009: Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu states, "Goldstone is a codeword for
an attempt to delegitimize Israel's right to self-defense...This is a
comprehensive attack, not on a specific Israeli government but on the
state of Israel."
Always the same accusations against anybody who stands up to Israel. Israel is an Anti-Christ rising Up, it`s the enemy of the entire world, but it`s supported by all the Masonic leaders worldwide, that`s why no so called `western` government condemns israeli crimes. But the people worldwide will no longer be bullied and deceived into supporting that lunatic state ever again, even if our so called `leaders` refuse to stand up to that Anti-Christ state of Israel. The people are standing up and refusing to listen to the relentless lies of that lunatic state and its mainstream media mouthpiece!