Holograms: satan’s tool of deception

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on January 8, 2024.





The United States, which represents the beast or kingdom or nation that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16, has hologram technology through Project Bluebeam to create a deception that makes someone or something appear it is there to the human eye but it is not. That’s deception.





The Vatican has used holograms or satan’s tool of deception to make the pope appear to his audience at the Vatican but in reality, the pope was not there. It was a hologram or a fake representation of the pope. That’s deception.





Satan will use holograms, as a tool of deception, to appear on earth at different places around the world to impersonate Christ and with the pope, will encourage the world to worship him and to accept his mark, hence, the mark of the beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship RATHER THAN the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.





These holograms may be used in a possible fake alien invasion to make the world citizens give up their rights and support a new one world order government under the control of the pope to manipulate very harshly the world as satan’s kingdom on earth.





Do not be deceived.





"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".





Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.





Bible verses mentioned in the video include Isaiah 14:14, John 8:12, 2 Corinthians 11:14 and Revelation 3:10. Please read or do a study on these verses in the King James Bible.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington