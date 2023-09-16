BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JOHN RICH “I WON’T BE A FISH ON A HOOK” FOR BIG PHARMA
138 views • 09/16/2023

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Sep 15, 2023


Legendary country music superstar, John Rich, joins Del to discuss how speaking out against COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandates changed his career and how he managed to stay true to his convictions despite the overwhelming pressure to tow the line.


#JohnRich #ImOffended #BigandRich


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hxx26-john-rich-i-wont-be-a-fish-on-a-hook-for-big-pharma.html

big pharmavaccinedel bigtreehighwiretestingmandatessuperstarjohn richcareercountry musiccovid-19covidspeaking outbig and richfish on a hookim offended
