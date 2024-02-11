The GREAT Propagating Testator PROPAGATES !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propagates, Prophecy's, Promotes an Abundance of LIES like His father the Devil. False Witness Rg Stair as His Whole House He left Behind are all Wicked Themselves as Scripyure Clarafies:
Proverbs 29:12 If a Ruler { Like Rg Stair Has Magnified }
Hearken to Lies { And PROMOTE THEM },
ALL His Servants Are Wicked!!
This Includes Jimmy Rice and Denny Liarvee and Company !!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ