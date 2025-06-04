Dr Ahmed Abu Suweid speaks about Israel’s attack on displaced Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian emergency doctor Ahmed Abu Suweid spoke to Anadolu about Israel’s attack on displaced Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in western Rafah.
Women and children trying to get food for their families died before his eyes, Dr. Ahmed said, calling the incident a complete massacre.
