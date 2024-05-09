Mass Vaccination and SPORT COACH Deaths - Part 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In January 2024 Golden state warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died aged 46 after suffering a heart attack.
Head coach Steve Kerr, who is a rabid left wing activist and a vaccine zealot, peddled these poisons shamelessly. His damaging pro jab messaging was used as a toll to influence the sporting world to get jabbed.
Now Milojevic and so many other coaches from all walks of life have met their demise.
This is a genocide that still continues and is not slowing down.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
