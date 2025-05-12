© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China defied the blockade, and now has moral authority in the eyes of the world.
They did something.
They fed the hungry who were dying because of an inhuman blockade that the United States couldn't, or wouldn't stop.
Thank you, China #FreePalestine
Source @SonOfEnos
