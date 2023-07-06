Ukrainian Policemen used Force Against Church Parishioners in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian policemen used force against parishioners in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.
◾️ At the same time, the "caretakers" newly appointed by the Kiev regime over the Lavra, with the assistance of the security forces, broke the locks and sealed the building, which housed the residence of the primate of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.