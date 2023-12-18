MOUNTAIN TOP HOUSE WITH RENTAL CABINS FOR SALE IN COSTA RICA WITH POOL AND OUTDOOR PARTY ROOM

Kevin J. Johnston is Canada's Number One Real Estate Expert in Costa Rica and Alberta. If you are buying a home or an investment property contact Kevin J. Johnston TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





1. Introduction: Overview of the Mountain Top House and Rental Cabins in Costa Rica

Welcome to the breathtaking world of a mountain-top house with three additional rental cabins, a pool, and an outdoor party room in the stunning country of Costa Rica. Nestled among lush greenery and boasting panoramic views of mountains and valleys, this unique property offers a remarkable opportunity for both investment and a serene lifestyle. In this article, we will delve into the features and amenities of this extraordinary estate, explore the surrounding natural beauty, discuss the potential for rental income, highlight the array of recreational activities available, and showcase the property's commitment to sustainable living. So, come along on this virtual tour as we uncover the charm and allure of this mountain top retreat in Costa Rica.

1.1 Background and Location

Looking for the perfect retreat in the heart of Costa Rica? Look no further! Nestled atop a picturesque mountain, this incredible property offers a stunning mountain top house along with three charming rental cabins. You'll find yourself in the midst of nature's paradise, surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking views.

Located in the beautiful country of Costa Rica, known for its biodiversity and natural wonders, this property is situated in a prime location that offers both tranquility and convenience. It's the ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful getaway while still being within reach of nearby towns and attractions.

1.2 Property Highlights

This mountain top house and rental cabins property is truly one-of-a-kind. Here are some of the highlights that make it a must-see:

- Spectacular mountain views: Wake up to the sight of majestic mountains and immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature. The panoramic views are simply awe-inspiring and will leave you feeling rejuvenated.

- Inviting pool area: Beat the Costa Rican heat by taking a dip in the refreshing pool. Whether you're swimming laps or simply lounging by the water, this pool area is the perfect spot to cool off and relax.

- Outdoor party room: Want to host a gathering or celebrate a special occasion? Look no further than the spacious outdoor party room. With its stunning views and ample seating, it's the ultimate setting for entertaining guests and creating unforgettable memories.

- Additional amenities: As if the pool and outdoor party room weren't enough, this property also offers a range of additional amenities. From lush gardens and walking trails to barbecue areas and outdoor seating, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

2. Features and Amenities: Explore the Property's Pool, Outdoor Party Room, and Other Facilities

2.1 The Inviting Pool Area

Ah, the pool area. It's the oasis you've been dreaming of, complete with crystal-clear water and loungers for ultimate relaxation. Take a dip, soak up the sun, or simply unwind with a good book by the poolside. The choice is yours, and the serenity is guaranteed.

2.2 Outdoor Party Room with Spectacular Views

Who says parties can only happen indoors? Step into the outdoor party room and get ready to be blown away by the stunning views. With its spacious layout, comfortable seating, and charming ambiance, it's the perfect place to celebrate life's special moments. Whether you're hosting a barbecue, cocktail party, or just a casual get-together, this party room will ensure your guests are impressed.

2.3 Additional Amenities and Features

Beyond the pool and party room, this property offers a range of additional amenities to enhance your stay. Explore the beautiful gardens and take leisurely strolls along the walking trails, or fire up the barbecue and enjoy an al fresco dining experience. There's no shortage of ways to make the most of this incredible property.

