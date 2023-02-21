© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Veritas and the "Virus"
Show notes and References 👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/project-veritas-and-the-virus
Leave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Buy Terrain Therapy: https://drsambailey.com/terrain-therapy/
Buy Virus Mania: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Substack: https://drsambailey.substack.com/