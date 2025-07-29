BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY MATTIYAHU "MAT" CHAP 5 PART 003
BGMCTV
BGMCTV Mat 5:1 Seeing the crowds, Yeshua walked up the hill. After he sat down, his talmidim came to him, Mat 5:2 and he began to speak. This is what he taught them:


Key: HE began to teach them G1321 διδάσκω didaskō Thayer Definition: to teach, to hold discourse with others in order to instruct them, deliver didactic discourses (DIDACTIC, DIDACTICAL, a. [Gr., to teach.] Adapted to teach; perceptive; containing doctrines, precepts, principles or rules; intended to instruct), to impart instruction, instill doctrine into one, to explain or expound a thing


BGMCTV: Matthew chapter 5 is one of the most powerful chapters in the entire bible. At The City Gate Messianic Bible Study we go deep into the WORD. This 75 part study of Mattiyahu (Mat) 5 will surely bring you closer to MESSIAH YESHUA. Mattiyahu 5 contains the "Sermon on the mount." We will study this incredibly profound sermon given by YESHUA with the proper biblical viewpoint. YESHUA said, Mat 5:6 "How blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness! for they will be filled. DO YOU HUNGER and THIRST for that RIGHTEOUSNESS spoken of by YESHUA? Mattiyahu 5 also contains solid biblical proof that everyone both Jew and Gentile are required to keep “The Law.”


www.BGMCTV.org

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
