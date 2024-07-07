Disturbed -Torn

Video done on/around Aug. 14th 2009



I learned how to fall today, didn't think it would kill you, To settle the debt I thought never would be paid, Found out I was wrong today, too weak to continue, One final defense to fall, Still unbroken



Now I am torn, thought it was over this time, And we know there's still a fire inside, And we know, and we know, We're gonna let it burn, Let it burn, Till the image fades away



Knew there was a price to pay, didn't think it would thrill you, To witness the fallen one shattered and ashamed, No I'm not the only one yearning to fulfill you, Unwilling to risk it all, Still uncertain



Now I am torn, thought it was over this time, And we know there's still a fire inside, And we know, and we know, We're gonna let it burn, Let it burn, Till the image fades away



Yeah!!



[Guitar solo]



Now I am torn, thought it was over this time, And we know there's still a fire inside, And we know, and we know,



That I am torn (torn), Thought it was over this time, And we know (know), There's still a fire inside, And we know, and we know, We're gonna let it burn, Let it burn, Till the image fades away

