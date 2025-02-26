Six Days of Aggression on Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For six consecutive days, the Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out a large-scale invasion of Jenin Refugee Camp, marked by intense military operations, destruction of infrastructure, and widespread raids.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 26/01/2025
