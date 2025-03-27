BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Launches First Hypersonic Missile-Armed Submarine "Perm"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • 5 months ago

Russia Launches First Hypersonic Missile-Armed Submarine "Perm"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the launch of the Perm, a nuclear-powered attack submarine designed to be the first operational carrier of Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. The vessel, part of Russia’s Yasen-class (Project 885/885M) submarine fleet, was launched via videolink from the Atomflot shipyard and is expected to enter service with the Russian Navy next year.

During the event, Putin emphasized the growing strategic importance of the Arctic, stating that the new submarine will strengthen Russia’s military position in the region amid increasing global competition.

The Perm is the sixth submarine in the Yasen-class series and is equipped with advanced communications, navigation, and sonar systems, alongside high-precision weaponry. Notably, it is the first multipurpose submarine to be officially armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, capable of striking at speeds up to Mach 9, making them extremely difficult to intercept.

Following the ceremony, Putin inspected another cutting-edge nuclear submarine, the Arkhangelsk, a Yasen-M fourth-generation attack submarine that joined the Russian Navy on December 27, 2024, and was deployed to its permanent base with the Northern Fleet in January 2025.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy