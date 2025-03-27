Russia Launches First Hypersonic Missile-Armed Submarine "Perm"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the launch of the Perm, a nuclear-powered attack submarine designed to be the first operational carrier of Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. The vessel, part of Russia’s Yasen-class (Project 885/885M) submarine fleet, was launched via videolink from the Atomflot shipyard and is expected to enter service with the Russian Navy next year.

During the event, Putin emphasized the growing strategic importance of the Arctic, stating that the new submarine will strengthen Russia’s military position in the region amid increasing global competition.

The Perm is the sixth submarine in the Yasen-class series and is equipped with advanced communications, navigation, and sonar systems, alongside high-precision weaponry. Notably, it is the first multipurpose submarine to be officially armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, capable of striking at speeds up to Mach 9, making them extremely difficult to intercept.

Following the ceremony, Putin inspected another cutting-edge nuclear submarine, the Arkhangelsk, a Yasen-M fourth-generation attack submarine that joined the Russian Navy on December 27, 2024, and was deployed to its permanent base with the Northern Fleet in January 2025.