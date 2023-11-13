BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Shall Be Satisfied-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 12 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
47 views • 11/13/2023

David was the greatest king that Israel ever had, so great in fact that when Jesus Christ comes as KING OF KINGS at the Second Advent, He will rule and reign from the throne of David that we read about in Luke 1:32. King David is the majority author of the book of Psalms, and I would like to draw your attention to one verse in particular that will help you if you let it. One of the reasons why the LORD said about David that he was a 'man after His own heart' was because David made the LORD the main thing in his life. He didn't always do that perfectly, and like any other human, David had his share of trouble along the way. But through it all, David was 'satisfied in the LORD' while he lived, and most importantly, while he died. The world system in which we live preaches a constant message of dissatisfaction at us day and night, hammering us with a relentless barrage of 'things' in which we are supposed to experience fulfillment. This is why we get hooked on and addicted to sports, booze, sex, careers, social climbing, drugs, smoking and all the rest. Things that please only for the moment but can never satisfy. David was focused on the face of the LORD in life and in death, and knew that true and lasting satisfaction was found only in his relationship with Him. A wise Christian once remarked 'where He leads me I will follow, what He feeds me I will swallow'. On today's Sunday Service, a simple message about being satisfied in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
