BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BEWARE THE FALSE PARADIGMS FOLKS. FALSE TENSIONS ARE BEING PUSHED UNTIL THEY BECOME REAL
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 03/25/2024

** BRIGHTEON IS REFUSING TO PUT THIS VIDEO UP WHERE PEOPLE CAN SEE IT***

PLAY A SONG LONG ENOUGH TO PEOPLE AND YOULL EVENTUALLY HEAR THEM HUMMING IT. SEE THIS...

Every now and then the giant umbrella of 12K hours of research into this agenda, rabbit holes, etc, a shape takes to take form in the midst and it'll spell out an undeniable truth becuz there's SO MUCH into it, it's impossible to be anything else. And then the type of play changes when people start to smell what's taking shape. Right before it materializes, they shift to the next. Some sensational event to overshadow the suspicion that was starting. Then they move to their next maneuver. This one I'm seeing now is a serious false paradigm play to create tensions being played by the big alt media guys... Really hard. We re not taking the bait fast enough so they'll just run the script anyway and push the false narrative until it becomes the truth. Push that song into people's heads hard enough, and I'll be damned if you won't catch em singing it. Done and done. Beware the false paradigm. Pass it on. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
foodpropagandasurvivalenergyusamediacontrolled oppositionprepare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy