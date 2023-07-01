Do Russian ‘criminals’ now possess tactical nukes? 13 Dead in Texas, The Age of Geraldo: Over?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/looks-like-trump-s-standing-order-to-declassify-documents-was-not-a-thing/ar-AA1dfYQh?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=21a0785da8364352c86d01114cafad84&ei=32 Do Russian ‘criminals’ now possess tactical nukes?
https://nworeport.me/do-russian-criminals-now-possess-tactical-nukes/
(WATCH) Lutheran female ‘minister’ leads congregation in pro-LGBT ‘Sparkle Creed’
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/watch-lutheran-female-minister-leads-congregation-in-pro-lgbt-sparkle-creed/
Ancient Mayan City Hidden for Over 1,000 Years Discovered by LiDAR.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/ancient-mayan-city-hidden-for-over-1000-years-discovered-by-lidar/